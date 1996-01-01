Understand the definition of an ion: an ion is an atom or molecule that has gained or lost one or more electrons, resulting in a net electrical charge.
Recall that a cation is a positively charged ion, meaning it has lost electrons.
Recognize that an anion is a negatively charged ion, meaning it has gained electrons.
Differentiate between other terms: a radical is a species with an unpaired electron, and an isotope refers to atoms of the same element with different numbers of neutrons, neither of which describes charge.
Conclude that the term describing a negatively charged ion is 'anion'.
