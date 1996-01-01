Which of the following physical properties can be measured quantitatively?
A
Color
B
Odor
C
Density
D
Shape
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between qualitative and quantitative physical properties. Qualitative properties describe qualities or characteristics and are observed without measurement, such as color, odor, and shape.
Recognize that quantitative physical properties are those that can be measured and expressed numerically, such as length, mass, volume, and density.
Analyze each option: Color is a qualitative property because it is described by observation, not measured numerically.
Odor is also qualitative because it is identified by the sense of smell and cannot be precisely measured with numbers.
Density is a quantitative property because it is defined as mass per unit volume and can be calculated using the formula $\text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}}$, making it measurable and numerical.
Watch next
Master Physical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules