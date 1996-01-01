Which of the following statements best describes a chemical property?
A
It is a characteristic that can be observed without changing the substance's identity.
B
It refers to the mass and volume of a substance.
C
It describes the ability of a substance to undergo a specific chemical change.
D
It is a property that depends only on the physical state of the substance.
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties. Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, such as color, mass, volume, and state of matter.
Step 2: Recognize that chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo changes that transform it into different substances, involving a change in chemical identity.
Step 3: Analyze each statement: the first describes a physical property because it involves observation without changing identity; the second refers to mass and volume, which are physical properties; the fourth depends on physical state, also a physical property.
Step 4: Identify that the third statement, which mentions the ability to undergo a specific chemical change, correctly defines a chemical property.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of a chemical property is the one that relates to a substance's ability to undergo a chemical change, distinguishing it from physical properties.
