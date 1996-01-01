Peroxide can act as an oxidizer and lift or subtract color when activated by which of the following?
A
Addition of carbon dioxide
B
Mixing with sodium chloride
C
Exposure to ultraviolet light only
D
Heat or alkaline conditions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that peroxide (such as hydrogen peroxide) acts as an oxidizing agent by breaking down into reactive species that can remove color (bleach) or oxidize substances.
Recognize that peroxide activation requires certain conditions to generate these reactive species effectively; these conditions include heat or alkaline (basic) environments.
Recall that heat increases the kinetic energy of molecules, speeding up the decomposition of peroxide into reactive radicals that perform oxidation.
Know that alkaline conditions (high pH) facilitate the formation of the peroxide ion (O2^{2-}), which is more reactive and enhances the bleaching or oxidizing action.
Conclude that neither carbon dioxide addition, mixing with sodium chloride, nor exposure to ultraviolet light alone effectively activates peroxide for color removal, but heat or alkaline conditions do.
