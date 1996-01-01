Which statement best describes the difference between the orbit model and the electron cloud model of the atom?
A
The orbit model includes neutrons in the electron paths, while the electron cloud model does not.
B
The orbit model shows electrons as stationary particles, while the electron cloud model shows them as moving in straight lines.
C
The orbit model depicts electrons moving in fixed, circular paths around the nucleus, while the electron cloud model describes the probability of finding an electron in a certain region around the nucleus.
D
The orbit model is based on quantum mechanics, while the electron cloud model is based on classical physics.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the orbit model (often called the Bohr model) represents electrons as moving in fixed, circular paths or orbits around the nucleus, similar to planets orbiting the sun.
Recognize that the electron cloud model is based on quantum mechanics and does not define exact paths for electrons; instead, it describes regions around the nucleus where there is a high probability of finding an electron.
Note that the orbit model is a simplified, classical representation and does not account for the wave-like behavior of electrons, whereas the electron cloud model incorporates this behavior through probability distributions.
Eliminate incorrect statements: neutrons are not involved in electron paths in either model, electrons are not stationary in the orbit model, and the orbit model is classical while the electron cloud model is quantum mechanical (not the other way around).
Conclude that the best description of the difference is that the orbit model depicts electrons in fixed circular orbits, while the electron cloud model describes the probability of finding electrons in certain regions around the nucleus.
