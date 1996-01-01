Which subatomic particle primarily determines the chemical and electrical properties of an atom?
A
Nucleus
B
Neutrons
C
Protons
D
Electrons
1
Understand that an atom consists of three main subatomic particles: protons, neutrons, and electrons.
Recall that protons are positively charged and located in the nucleus, neutrons are neutral and also in the nucleus, while electrons are negatively charged and orbit the nucleus.
Recognize that the chemical properties of an atom are largely determined by how it interacts with other atoms, which depends on the electrons, especially those in the outermost shell (valence electrons).
Note that electrical properties relate to the charge and behavior of the atom, which is influenced by the number and arrangement of electrons since they carry negative charge and can be gained, lost, or shared.
Conclude that electrons primarily determine both the chemical reactivity and electrical characteristics of an atom, rather than protons or neutrons.
