Understand the term 'malleable': Malleability is the ability of a material to be hammered or rolled into thin sheets without breaking.
Recall the general properties of the classes of elements: Noble gases are inert gases and exist as single atoms; they are not malleable. Halogens are nonmetals and typically form brittle solids or gases, so they are not malleable. Nonmetals generally lack metallic bonding and are brittle in solid form.
Recognize that metals have a characteristic metallic bonding where electrons are delocalized, allowing atoms to slide past each other without breaking the structure, which gives metals their malleability.
Conclude that among the given classes, metals are the elements that are typically malleable due to their bonding and structure.
Therefore, the class of elements that is typically malleable is metals.
