Approximately how many electrons are needed to equal the mass of a single proton?
A
About 18 electrons
B
About 10,000 electrons
C
About 1,836 electrons
D
About 183 electrons
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem - We want to find how many electrons have a combined mass equal to the mass of one proton.
Step 2: Recall the masses - The mass of a proton is approximately $1.67 \times 10^{-27}$ kg, and the mass of an electron is approximately $9.11 \times 10^{-31}$ kg.
Step 3: Set up the ratio - To find the number of electrons needed to equal the mass of one proton, divide the proton's mass by the electron's mass: $\text{Number of electrons} = \frac{m_{\text{proton}}}{m_{\text{electron}}}$.
Step 4: Substitute the values into the ratio - $\text{Number of electrons} = \frac{1.67 \times 10^{-27}}{9.11 \times 10^{-31}}$.
Step 5: Interpret the result - The quotient will give the approximate number of electrons needed to have the same mass as one proton, which is close to 1836 electrons.
Watch next
Master Subatomic Particles with a bite sized video explanation from Jules