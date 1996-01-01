Which of the following is correct concerning subatomic particles?
A
Neutrons have a negative charge and are found outside the nucleus.
B
Electrons have a positive charge and are found in the nucleus.
C
Protons and electrons have the same mass.
D
Protons have a positive charge and are found in the nucleus.
1
Recall the three main subatomic particles: protons, neutrons, and electrons.
Understand the charge and location of each particle: Protons have a positive charge and are located in the nucleus; neutrons have no charge (neutral) and are also in the nucleus; electrons have a negative charge and orbit the nucleus.
Compare the masses: Protons and neutrons have similar masses, which are much larger than the mass of electrons.
Evaluate each statement based on these facts: Neutrons do not have a negative charge and are not found outside the nucleus; electrons do not have a positive charge and are not found in the nucleus; protons and electrons do not have the same mass.
Conclude that the correct statement is that protons have a positive charge and are found in the nucleus.
