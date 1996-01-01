Which of the following examples is evidence of a physical change?
A
Silver tarnishing when exposed to air
B
Ice melting to form liquid water
C
Burning of methane (CH_4) in oxygen
D
Iron rusting to form Fe_2O_3
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form or appearance of a substance but does not change its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different chemical properties.
Analyze each example to determine if the chemical composition changes: For silver tarnishing, silver reacts with sulfur compounds in the air forming silver sulfide, which is a chemical change.
For ice melting to form liquid water, the substance (H_2O) changes state from solid to liquid, but its chemical composition remains the same, indicating a physical change.
Burning methane (CH_4) in oxygen involves a combustion reaction producing new substances like CO_2 and H_2O, so this is a chemical change.
Iron rusting to form Fe_2O_3 involves iron reacting with oxygen to form a new compound (iron oxide), which is a chemical change.
Watch next
Master Physical Changes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules