Which of the following are two indicators that a chemical reaction is taking place?
A
Dissolving of salt and change in size
B
Formation of a gas and change in color
C
Evaporation of water and increase in temperature
D
Change in shape and melting of a solid
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a chemical reaction involves the transformation of substances into new substances with different properties, unlike physical changes which only affect the form or state of a substance.
Identify indicators of chemical reactions, which typically include the formation of a gas (bubbling or fizzing), a change in color, formation of a precipitate, or a change in temperature due to energy being absorbed or released.
Analyze each option to determine if it represents a chemical change or a physical change: dissolving salt and change in size are physical changes; evaporation of water and increase in temperature involve physical change and possibly a physical process; change in shape and melting of a solid are physical changes.
Recognize that 'formation of a gas' and 'change in color' are classic signs of a chemical reaction because they indicate new substances are being formed.
Conclude that the correct indicators of a chemical reaction from the given options are 'formation of a gas' and 'change in color' because these reflect chemical changes rather than physical changes.
Watch next
Master Physical Changes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules