Which of the following is a sign that a chemical change has occurred?
A
Formation of a gas or bubbles
B
Change in the shape of a substance
C
Breaking a glass into pieces
D
Melting of ice into water
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a chemical change involves the formation of new substances with different properties, while a physical change affects only the form or state of a substance without changing its identity.
Identify the options that indicate a chemical change by looking for signs such as color change, temperature change, formation of a precipitate, or formation of a gas (bubbles).
Recognize that 'Formation of a gas or bubbles' is a classic indicator of a chemical reaction because it shows that a new substance (gas) is being produced.
Note that 'Change in the shape of a substance', 'Breaking a glass into pieces', and 'Melting of ice into water' are physical changes because they do not produce new substances; they only change the form or state.
Conclude that the correct sign of a chemical change among the options is the 'Formation of a gas or bubbles' because it reflects a chemical transformation.
Watch next
Master Physical Changes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules