Which of the following is an example of a physical change?
A
Melting of ice
B
Baking a cake
C
Burning of wood
D
Rusting of iron
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form or appearance of a substance but does not change its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if the chemical composition changes: For example, melting ice changes water from solid to liquid but remains H\_2O, so no new substance is formed.
Consider baking a cake: This involves chemical reactions that produce new substances, so it is a chemical change.
Consider burning wood: This process produces ash, gases, and other new substances, indicating a chemical change.
Consider rusting of iron: Rusting forms iron oxide, a new compound, so it is a chemical change.
Watch next
Master Physical Changes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules