Which indicator most likely suggests that a chemical change is taking place?
A
Formation of a precipitate
B
Dissolving of a solute in a solvent
C
Change in physical state from solid to liquid
D
Change in size or shape
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it indicates a chemical or physical change:
- Dissolving of a solute in a solvent is a physical change because the solute molecules disperse but do not chemically react.
- Change in physical state from solid to liquid is a physical change involving a phase transition without altering chemical identity.
- Change in size or shape is a physical change as it only affects the form, not the substance itself.
- Formation of a precipitate indicates a chemical change because it involves the creation of a new solid substance from a solution, showing a chemical reaction has occurred.
