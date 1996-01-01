Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties. Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes.
Review each option and determine if it involves a change in the substance's chemical identity. Density, melting point, and color are physical properties because they do not involve changing the substance into something new.
Recognize that the 'ability to react with oxygen' describes how a substance can chemically combine with oxygen, forming new substances. This involves a chemical change.
Conclude that the 'ability to react with oxygen' is a chemical property because it describes the substance's potential to undergo a chemical reaction.
Summarize that chemical properties are related to reactivity and changes in chemical composition, while physical properties are related to observable characteristics without changing the substance's identity.
