Which statement describes a chemical property of iron?
A
Iron is malleable and can be shaped into sheets.
B
Iron is a solid at room temperature.
C
Iron has a metallic luster.
D
Iron reacts with oxygen to form rust.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes and form new substances.
Identify the given statements and classify them: "Iron is malleable and can be shaped into sheets," "Iron is a solid at room temperature," and "Iron has a metallic luster" are physical properties because they describe appearance or physical behavior without changing iron's chemical identity.
Recognize that the statement "Iron reacts with oxygen to form rust" describes a chemical property because it involves iron undergoing a chemical reaction to form a new substance (rust), indicating its reactivity with oxygen.
Recall that chemical properties often involve reactivity, flammability, acidity, or the ability to oxidize, which are all about how a substance changes chemically.
Conclude that the correct description of a chemical property of iron is its ability to react with oxygen to form rust, as this involves a chemical change.
