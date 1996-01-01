Channels
Recent Channels
General Chemistry
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Back
8. Thermochemistry
Kinetic & Potential Energy
Problem
Which has more kinetic energy, a 1400-kg car moving at 115 km/h or a 12,000-kg truck moving at 38 km/h?
Show Answer
Relevant Solution
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Kinetic Energy
by Bozeman Science
110 views
Kinetic Energy and Potential Energy
by Professor Dave Explains
105 views
The Difference Between Kinetic and Potential Energy
by Knowledge Platform
152 views
Kinetic & Potential Energy
by Jules Bruno
314 views
1
Energy | Forms of Energy | Law of Conservation of Energy | Science Lesson for Kids
by Hungry SciANNtist
126 views
What’s the Difference between Potential and Kinetic Energy? | Science Max
by Da Vinci Kids
91 views
Potential and kinetic energy - Law of conservation of energy - Video for kids
by learning junction
293 views
"Our World: Potential and Kinetic Energy" by Adventure Academy
by Adventure Academy
85 views
Classification of Matter
by The Science Classroom
22 views
Kinetic & Potential Energy Example 1
by Jules Bruno
175 views
3
Kinetic & Potential Energy
by Jules Bruno
149 views
1
1
Kinetic & Potential Energy Example 2
by Jules Bruno
124 views
1
2
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.