What is the mass, in grams, of 2.50 mol of iron(II) hydroxide, Fe(OH)2?
A
74.9 g
B
90.0 g
C
179 g
D
179.5 g
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical formula of iron(II) hydroxide, which is Fe(OH)2.
Calculate the molar mass of Fe(OH)2 by summing the atomic masses of its constituent atoms: iron (Fe), oxygen (O), and hydrogen (H). Use the atomic masses from the periodic table (Fe ≈ 55.85 g/mol, O ≈ 16.00 g/mol, H ≈ 1.01 g/mol).
Calculate the total molar mass as: $\text{Molar mass} = 55.85 + 2 \times (16.00 + 1.01)$ g/mol.
Use the formula relating moles, molar mass, and mass: $\text{mass} = \text{moles} \times \text{molar mass}$.
Multiply the given amount of moles (2.50 mol) by the molar mass calculated in step 3 to find the mass in grams.
