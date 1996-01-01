What is the density of fluorine gas (F_2) at standard temperature and pressure (STP)?
A
3.00 g/L
B
22.4 g/L
C
1.70 g/L
D
0.89 g/L
1
Recall that at standard temperature and pressure (STP), one mole of any ideal gas occupies 22.4 liters of volume.
Determine the molar mass of fluorine gas (F_2) by adding the atomic masses of two fluorine atoms. The atomic mass of fluorine (F) is approximately 19.00 g/mol, so the molar mass of F_2 is calculated as $2 \times 19.00$ g/mol.
Use the formula for density of a gas at STP: $\text{Density} = \frac{\text{Molar mass}}{\text{Molar volume}}$ where the molar volume at STP is 22.4 L/mol.
Substitute the molar mass of F_2 and the molar volume (22.4 L) into the density formula to set up the calculation: $\text{Density} = \frac{2 \times 19.00 \text{ g/mol}}{22.4 \text{ L/mol}}$.
Perform the division to find the density in g/L, which will give you the density of fluorine gas at STP.
