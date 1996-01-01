Which term best describes the amount of matter in an object?
A
Volume
B
Density
C
Mass
D
Weight
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of each term: Volume is the amount of space an object occupies, Density is the mass per unit volume of a substance, Weight is the force exerted by gravity on an object, and Mass is the amount of matter in an object.
Recall that mass is a measure of how much matter is contained in an object, regardless of its location or the force acting on it.
Recognize that volume relates to space, not matter, so it does not describe the amount of matter directly.
Note that density is a ratio involving mass and volume, so it describes how compact the matter is, not the total amount of matter itself.
Understand that weight depends on gravitational force and can change with location, so it is not a direct measure of the amount of matter.
Watch next
Master Density Concepts with a bite sized video explanation from Jules