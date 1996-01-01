Which of the following best describes how a chemical change can be reversed?
A
By simply cooling the substance to its original temperature
B
By carrying out another chemical reaction that restores the original substances
C
By applying physical force to separate the products
D
By dissolving the products in water
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a chemical change involves the breaking and forming of chemical bonds, resulting in new substances with different properties from the original substances.
Recognize that reversing a chemical change means converting the products back into the original reactants, which typically requires a chemical reaction that can undo the changes made in the first reaction.
Note that simply cooling the substance or applying physical force does not reverse chemical changes because these methods do not affect the chemical bonds or composition of the substances.
Understand that dissolving the products in water is a physical process and does not reverse the chemical change unless it facilitates a chemical reaction that restores the original substances.
Conclude that the best way to reverse a chemical change is by carrying out another chemical reaction that restores the original substances, as this directly addresses the chemical transformations involved.
Watch next
Master Physical Changes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules