What is the most common charge on a cobalt ion in the compound CoCl2?
A
+2
B
+3
C
+1
D
0
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical formula given: CoCl\_2, which consists of cobalt (Co) and chloride ions (Cl\^\-).
Recall that chloride ions (Cl\^\-) have a charge of -1 each.
Since there are two chloride ions, the total negative charge contributed by the chlorides is 2 \times (-1) = -2.
For the compound to be electrically neutral, the total positive charge from the cobalt ion must balance the total negative charge from the chlorides. Therefore, the charge on the cobalt ion must be +2.
Conclude that the most common charge on the cobalt ion in CoCl\_2 is +2.
Watch next
Master Atoms vs. Ions with a bite sized video explanation from Jules