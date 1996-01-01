Which of the following chemical equations correctly represents the second ionization of calcium?
A
Ca^{2+} → Ca^+ + e^-
B
Ca^+ + e^- → Ca^{2+}
C
Ca → Ca^+ + e^-
D
Ca^+ → Ca^{2+} + e^-
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what ionization means: Ionization is the process of removing electrons from an atom or ion, resulting in a species with a more positive charge.
Identify the first and second ionization steps for calcium: The first ionization removes one electron from neutral calcium (Ca) to form Ca^+, and the second ionization removes another electron from Ca^+ to form Ca^{2+}.
Write the general form of the second ionization reaction: Starting from Ca^+, removing one electron (e^-) produces Ca^{2+}. This can be written as $Ca^+ \rightarrow Ca^{2+} + e^-$.
Check the given options against this form: The correct equation must start with Ca^+ on the left and produce Ca^{2+} plus an electron on the right.
Confirm that the correct equation is $Ca^+ \rightarrow Ca^{2+} + e^-$, which matches the second ionization process of calcium.
