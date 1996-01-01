Hi everyone to have a gas mixture with the total pressure of 1982 tour And this contains 45.8% helium, 27.4% in Neon, 16.7% Argon and 10.1% Krypton member asked what is the partial pressure of krypton? Recall that the partial pressure? It was a total pressure. The mole fraction of a gas. We're gonna have the partial pressure of krypton. It wasn't a total pressure. The more fraction of krypton, It's gonna be 1982 tour Time. Because we need to convert the percentage of crypto into decimal. And this will give us 200 tour. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.

