A gas mixture contains 75.2% nitrogen and 24.8% krypton by
mass. What is the partial pressure of krypton in the mixture if
the total pressure is 745 mmHg?
Relevant Solution
1m
Play a video:
Hi everyone to have a gas mixture with the total pressure of 1982 tour And this contains 45.8% helium, 27.4% in Neon, 16.7% Argon and 10.1% Krypton member asked what is the partial pressure of krypton? Recall that the partial pressure? It was a total pressure. The mole fraction of a gas. We're gonna have the partial pressure of krypton. It wasn't a total pressure. The more fraction of krypton, It's gonna be 1982 tour Time. Because we need to convert the percentage of crypto into decimal. And this will give us 200 tour. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.