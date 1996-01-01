Which of the following best describes the impact of temperature and salinity on the density of a solution?
A
Increasing temperature decreases density, while increasing salinity increases density.
B
Both increasing temperature and increasing salinity increase density.
C
Both increasing temperature and increasing salinity decrease density.
D
Increasing temperature increases density, while increasing salinity decreases density.
1
Understand that density ($\rho$) is defined as mass per unit volume, $\rho = \frac{m}{V}$, and it depends on both temperature and solute concentration (salinity in this case).
Recognize that increasing temperature generally causes liquids to expand, increasing their volume ($V$) while mass ($m$) remains constant, which leads to a decrease in density because $\rho = \frac{m}{V}$ and $V$ increases.
Understand that increasing salinity means adding more dissolved solids (solute) to the solution, which increases the mass ($m$) without significantly increasing the volume, resulting in an increase in density.
Combine these effects: increasing temperature decreases density due to expansion, while increasing salinity increases density due to added mass from dissolved solids.
Therefore, the best description is: Increasing temperature decreases density, while increasing salinity increases density.
