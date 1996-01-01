How does increasing the salt content in water affect its density?
A
The density remains unchanged.
B
The density decreases.
C
The density increases.
D
The density fluctuates randomly.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that density is defined as mass per unit volume, given by the formula $\rho = \frac{m}{V}$, where $\rho$ is density, $m$ is mass, and $V$ is volume.
Recognize that when salt (solute) is added to water (solvent), the total mass of the solution increases because salt adds mass to the system.
Consider that the volume of the solution does not increase proportionally to the mass because salt dissolves and fits into the spaces between water molecules, causing less volume expansion than the added mass would suggest.
Since density depends on the ratio of mass to volume, and mass increases more than volume, the overall density of the saltwater solution increases compared to pure water.
Therefore, increasing the salt content in water results in an increase in the density of the solution.
