Which statement best describes the difference between evaporation and condensation?
A
Evaporation is the process where a liquid changes to a gas, while condensation is the process where a gas changes to a liquid.
B
Evaporation involves energy being released, while condensation involves energy being absorbed.
C
Evaporation is a chemical change, while condensation is a physical change.
D
Evaporation occurs at low temperatures, while condensation occurs at high temperatures.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of evaporation and condensation. Evaporation is the process where molecules at the surface of a liquid gain enough energy to enter the gas phase, changing from liquid to gas.
Step 2: Recognize that condensation is the reverse process, where gas molecules lose energy and change back into the liquid phase.
Step 3: Note that both evaporation and condensation are physical changes because they involve changes in the state of matter without altering the chemical composition of the substance.
Step 4: Consider the energy changes involved: evaporation requires energy absorption (endothermic) to overcome intermolecular forces, while condensation releases energy (exothermic) as molecules come together.
Step 5: Evaluate the temperature conditions: evaporation can occur at various temperatures but is more common at higher temperatures, while condensation typically occurs when gas cools down, often at lower temperatures.
