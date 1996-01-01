Understand the difference between a chemical change and a physical change. A chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different properties, while a physical change affects the form or state of a substance without changing its chemical identity.
Analyze each option to determine if it involves a chemical change:
Rusting of iron involves iron reacting with oxygen to form iron oxide, which is a new substance, so it is a chemical change.
Digestion of food involves breaking down complex molecules into simpler ones through chemical reactions, so it is a chemical change.
Burning of wood involves combustion, producing new substances like carbon dioxide and ash, so it is a chemical change.
Melting of ice involves changing water from solid to liquid state without altering its chemical composition, so it is a physical change and NOT a chemical change.
