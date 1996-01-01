Which of the following most likely indicates that a chemical change has occurred?
A
Formation of a gas when two substances are mixed
B
Dissolving sugar in water
C
Breaking a piece of glass into smaller pieces
D
Melting of ice into liquid water
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it represents a physical or chemical change:
- Dissolving sugar in water is a physical change because the sugar molecules disperse but do not change chemically.
- Breaking a piece of glass into smaller pieces is a physical change because the glass's chemical structure remains the same.
- Melting of ice into liquid water is a physical change because it involves a phase change without altering the chemical identity of H2O.
- Formation of a gas when two substances are mixed indicates a chemical change because a new substance (gas) is produced, showing a chemical reaction has occurred.
Watch next
Master Physical Changes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules