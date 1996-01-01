During which change of state do atoms lose energy?
A
Melting
B
Boiling
C
Sublimation
D
Freezing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a change of state (phase change) involves either absorption or release of energy by atoms or molecules.
Recall that during melting, boiling, and sublimation, atoms or molecules absorb energy to overcome intermolecular forces and move to a higher energy state (solid to liquid, liquid to gas, or solid to gas respectively).
Recognize that freezing is the process where a substance changes from liquid to solid, which means atoms or molecules lose energy as they slow down and form a more ordered structure.
Conclude that atoms lose energy during freezing because energy is released to the surroundings as the substance transitions to a lower energy state.
Therefore, the change of state during which atoms lose energy is freezing.
