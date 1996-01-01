Which of the following elements does not exist as a diatomic molecule in its elemental form?
A
Helium (He)
B
Nitrogen (N_2)
C
Hydrogen (H_2)
D
Oxygen (O_2)
1
Understand what a diatomic molecule is: it consists of two atoms of the same element bonded together, such as H\_2, N\_2, or O\_2.
Recall that certain elements naturally exist as diatomic molecules in their elemental form because they are more stable that way. Common diatomic molecules include hydrogen (H\_2), nitrogen (N\_2), and oxygen (O\_2).
Recognize that noble gases like helium (He) are monatomic in their elemental form, meaning they exist as single atoms rather than bonded pairs, due to their full valence electron shells making them very stable and unreactive.
Compare the given options and identify which element does not form a diatomic molecule naturally: Helium (He) is monatomic, while nitrogen (N\_2), hydrogen (H\_2), and oxygen (O\_2) are diatomic.
Conclude that helium (He) does not exist as a diatomic molecule in its elemental form.
