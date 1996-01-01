Which of the following elements does not exist as a diatomic molecule in nature?
A
Hydrogen (H_2)
B
Nitrogen (N_2)
C
Helium (He)
D
Oxygen (O_2)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a diatomic molecule is: it is a molecule composed of two atoms, which can be either of the same element or different elements. In nature, some elements commonly exist as diatomic molecules, such as H_2, N_2, and O_2.
Recall that hydrogen (H_2), nitrogen (N_2), and oxygen (O_2) naturally form diatomic molecules because their atoms bond together to achieve a more stable electronic configuration.
Recognize that helium (He) is a noble gas with a complete outer electron shell, making it chemically inert and unlikely to form bonds with other atoms, including itself.
Therefore, helium does not exist as a diatomic molecule (He_2) under normal natural conditions; it exists as individual atoms.
Conclude that among the given options, helium (He) is the element that does not exist as a diatomic molecule in nature.
Watch next
Master Elemental Forms of Elements with a bite sized video explanation from Jules