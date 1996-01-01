Which of the following isotopes has the same number of neutrons as nitrogen-15 (N-15)?
A
Boron-11 (B-11)
B
Carbon-14 (C-14)
C
Oxygen-17 (O-17)
D
Fluorine-19 (F-19)
1
Identify the number of neutrons in nitrogen-15 (N-15). The number of neutrons is given by the formula: $\text{Neutrons} = \text{Mass number} - \text{Atomic number}$. For nitrogen, the atomic number is 7, so calculate $15 - 7$.
Calculate the number of neutrons for each isotope option using the same formula: $\text{Neutrons} = \text{Mass number} - \text{Atomic number}$. You will need the atomic numbers for boron (5), carbon (6), oxygen (8), and fluorine (9).
For Boron-11 (B-11), calculate $11 - 5$ to find its neutrons.
For Carbon-14 (C-14), calculate $14 - 6$ to find its neutrons.
For Oxygen-17 (O-17), calculate $17 - 8$ to find its neutrons, and for Fluorine-19 (F-19), calculate $19 - 9$. Compare these values to the number of neutrons in nitrogen-15 to determine which isotope has the same number of neutrons.
