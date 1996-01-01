Which of the following is the number of neutrons in the most abundant isotope of tungsten (W)?
A
116
B
184
C
74
D
110
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the atomic number (Z) of tungsten (W), which is the number of protons in the nucleus. For tungsten, Z = 74.
Determine the mass number (A) of the most abundant isotope of tungsten. The mass number is the total number of protons and neutrons in the nucleus. The most abundant isotope of tungsten has a mass number of 184.
Recall the relationship between mass number, protons, and neutrons: $A = Z + N$, where $N$ is the number of neutrons.
Rearrange the formula to solve for the number of neutrons: $N = A - Z$.
Substitute the known values into the equation: $N = 184 - 74$, which will give the number of neutrons in the most abundant isotope of tungsten.
