Hey everyone in this example, we need to determine the number of nitrogen atoms represented in the given compound. And we should recognize this compound as the atom peering or the molecule peering. So writing out this molecule in a larger display, we can clearly see that our nitrogen atoms are represented by this end here. And we have a subscript of four next to our nitrogen. And therefore because we have this subscript of four here, we would say that this corresponds to four nitrogen atoms in peering. And this would be our final answer to complete this example. So I hope that everything I went through is clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.

