Hello everyone today. We have the following problem. Which statement is false based on the given phase diagram for a theoretical substance. So we'll look at each answer choice And evaluate the graph based on them. So for a we have temperature is 350°. That puts it around this mark here. They also have 0.5 for the pressure, which puts it here as a gas. Which this is correct. So answer choice A. Is correct. For answer choice B. We have to 50° Kelvin and the pressures at 0.6, which puts it right around here, right around this mark here. So that says it is a liquid. And although it is just barely there, this does constitute a liquid. Last but not least. We have our third substance here. We have 120° and 0.4 pressure which puts it there, which makes that a solid. So all of these anti choices are correct, giving us an answer of none of the above, so none of the above are false. And with that we've answered the question. I hope this helped. And until next time.

Hide transcripts