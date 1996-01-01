Which of the following is an example of a chemical property of an element?
A
Copper has a reddish-brown color.
B
Aluminum has a density of 2.70 g/cm^3.
C
Iron reacts with oxygen to form rust.
D
Gold is malleable.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes and form new substances.
Review each option and classify it as a physical or chemical property:
- Copper has a reddish-brown color: This describes color, a physical property.
- Aluminum has a density of 2.70 g/cm^3: Density is a physical property because it involves mass and volume without changing the substance.
- Iron reacts with oxygen to form rust: This describes a chemical reaction where iron changes into a new substance (rust), so it is a chemical property.
