Which of the following statements about chemical formulas is false?
A
Chemical formulas can be used to determine the physical state of a compound at room temperature.
B
The chemical formula H_2O indicates that water contains two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
C
The subscripts in a chemical formula indicate the ratio of elements in the compound.
D
A chemical formula represents the types and numbers of atoms in a compound.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a chemical formula provides information about the types and numbers of atoms in a compound, but it does not directly indicate physical properties such as the state of matter (solid, liquid, gas) at room temperature.
Review the meaning of subscripts in a chemical formula: they show the ratio of atoms of each element present in the compound, for example, H_2O means 2 hydrogen atoms and 1 oxygen atom.
Recognize that chemical formulas represent the composition of a compound, specifying which elements are present and in what proportions, but they do not convey information about physical states or conditions.
Evaluate each statement by comparing it to the role and limitations of chemical formulas: statements about atom ratios and types are true, while statements about physical state determination from formulas are false.
Conclude that the false statement is the one claiming chemical formulas can be used to determine the physical state of a compound at room temperature, as this information requires additional data beyond the formula itself.
