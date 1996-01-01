Which statement describes a chemical property of aluminum?
A
Aluminum is a silvery-white metal.
B
Aluminum has a density of 2.70 g/cm^3.
C
Aluminum can be rolled into thin sheets.
D
Aluminum reacts with oxygen to form aluminum oxide.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance interacts with other substances, leading to a change in its chemical composition.
Analyze each statement to determine if it describes a physical or chemical property: For example, color, density, and malleability (ability to be rolled into sheets) are physical properties because they do not involve a change in the substance's chemical identity.
Identify the statement that involves a chemical change: The statement 'Aluminum reacts with oxygen to form aluminum oxide' describes a chemical reaction where aluminum combines with oxygen, changing its chemical composition.
Recognize that this reaction is a chemical property because it describes aluminum's ability to undergo a chemical change when exposed to oxygen.
Conclude that the correct description of a chemical property of aluminum is its reaction with oxygen to form aluminum oxide.
