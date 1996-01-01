Dispersion forces occur in all types of substances that contain which type of subatomic particle?
A
Quarks
B
Neutrons
C
Electrons
D
Protons
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that dispersion forces, also known as London dispersion forces, are a type of intermolecular force that arise due to temporary fluctuations in electron distribution within atoms or molecules.
Recognize that these temporary fluctuations create instantaneous dipoles, which induce dipoles in neighboring particles, leading to an attractive force between them.
Since these fluctuations depend on the movement and distribution of electrons around the nucleus, dispersion forces occur in all substances that contain electrons.
Note that quarks and neutrons are subatomic particles inside protons and neutrons, and protons themselves do not directly cause dispersion forces; it is the electrons' behavior that matters.
Therefore, the key subatomic particle responsible for dispersion forces is the electron, as it is the presence and movement of electrons that generate these temporary dipoles.
