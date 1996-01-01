In a typical atomic diagram, orange circles are often used to represent which subatomic particles?
A
Neutrons
B
Electrons
C
Quarks
D
Protons
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that atomic diagrams use different symbols or colors to represent subatomic particles: protons, neutrons, and electrons.
Recall that protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus of the atom, while electrons orbit around the nucleus.
Recognize that in many atomic diagrams, electrons are often depicted as small circles or dots surrounding the nucleus, sometimes colored distinctly (such as orange) to differentiate them from protons and neutrons.
Note that protons and neutrons are usually represented inside the nucleus, often with different colors or shapes, but not typically as orange circles in common diagrams.
Conclude that the orange circles in a typical atomic diagram most commonly represent electrons, the negatively charged subatomic particles orbiting the nucleus.
Watch next
Master Subatomic Particles with a bite sized video explanation from Jules