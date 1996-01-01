If the boron nitride molecule, BN, were to form, what would its structure most likely resemble?
A
A linear diatomic molecule with a single bond between B and N
B
A linear diatomic molecule with a triple bond between B and N
C
A bent molecule with a single bond between B and N
D
A tetrahedral molecule with alternating B and N atoms
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the types of atoms involved: boron (B) and nitrogen (N) are both nonmetals capable of forming covalent bonds.
Recall that BN is a diatomic molecule, meaning it consists of only two atoms, so its geometry must be linear by default because two atoms define a straight line.
Consider the bonding preferences of boron and nitrogen: boron typically forms three bonds (it has 3 valence electrons), and nitrogen typically forms three bonds to complete its octet (it has 5 valence electrons).
Analyze the possible bond orders between B and N: a single bond would not satisfy the octet rule for nitrogen, while a triple bond allows both atoms to achieve stable electron configurations.
Conclude that the most stable structure for BN is a linear diatomic molecule with a triple bond between B and N, as this arrangement satisfies the octet rule and the bonding preferences of both atoms.
