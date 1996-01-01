Which of the following is formed when cast iron and wrought iron are mixed together?
A
Pig iron
B
Steel
C
Brass
D
Bronze
1
Step 1: Understand the composition of cast iron and wrought iron. Cast iron is an iron-carbon alloy with a high carbon content (typically 2-4%), making it hard but brittle. Wrought iron has very low carbon content (less than 0.1%) and is more ductile and malleable.
Step 2: Recognize that mixing cast iron and wrought iron involves combining materials with different carbon contents, which affects the properties of the resulting alloy.
Step 3: Recall that steel is an alloy of iron with a carbon content between that of cast iron and wrought iron, typically between 0.02% and 2%. This intermediate carbon content gives steel a balance of strength and ductility.
Step 4: Understand that when cast iron and wrought iron are combined and processed, the resulting material has a carbon content in the range characteristic of steel, thus forming steel.
Step 5: Conclude that the mixture of cast iron and wrought iron produces steel, not pig iron (which has higher carbon content), brass (an alloy of copper and zinc), or bronze (an alloy of copper and tin).
