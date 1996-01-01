Which of the following describes a chemical property of water?
A
Water freezes at 0^ext{o}C.
B
Water is colorless and odorless.
C
Water reacts with sodium to produce hydrogen gas.
D
Water has a density of 1.0 ext{ g/cm}^3 at 4^ext{o}C.
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties. Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance interacts with other substances and changes its chemical composition.
Examine each option to determine if it describes a physical or chemical property:
- "Water freezes at 0^\text{o}C" describes a phase change, which is a physical property because the chemical identity of water remains the same.
- "Water is colorless and odorless" describes sensory characteristics, which are physical properties.
- "Water reacts with sodium to produce hydrogen gas" describes a chemical reaction where water changes chemically, indicating a chemical property.
- "Water has a density of 1.0 \text{ g/cm}^3 at 4^\text{o}C" is a physical property related to mass and volume.
