Which ion could bond with a calcium ion (Ca^{2+}) to form a neutral ionic compound?
A
NO_3^{-}
B
SO_4^{2-}
C
2 Cl^{-}
D
PO_4^{3-}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the charge on the calcium ion, which is given as $\mathrm{Ca^{2+}}$, meaning it has a +2 charge.
To form a neutral ionic compound, the total positive charge must balance the total negative charge from the anion(s).
Examine each ion option and its charge: $\mathrm{NO_3^{-}}$ has a -1 charge, $\mathrm{SO_4^{2-}}$ has a -2 charge, $\mathrm{Cl^{-}}$ has a -1 charge, and $\mathrm{PO_4^{3-}}$ has a -3 charge.
Determine how many of each anion would be needed to balance the +2 charge of calcium: one $\mathrm{SO_4^{2-}}$ ion balances one $\mathrm{Ca^{2+}}$ ion; two $\mathrm{Cl^{-}}$ ions are needed to balance one $\mathrm{Ca^{2+}}$ ion; one $\mathrm{NO_3^{-}}$ ion would not balance the charge alone; $\mathrm{PO_4^{3-}}$ cannot balance the +2 charge with a single ion.
Conclude which ion or combination of ions can bond with $\mathrm{Ca^{2+}}$ to form a neutral compound by matching total positive and negative charges.
