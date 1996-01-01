Determine how many of each anion would be needed to balance the +2 charge of calcium: one $\mathrm{SO_4^{2-}}$ ion balances one $\mathrm{Ca^{2+}}$ ion; two $\mathrm{Cl^{-}}$ ions are needed to balance one $\mathrm{Ca^{2+}}$ ion; one $\mathrm{NO_3^{-}}$ ion would not balance the charge alone; $\mathrm{PO_4^{3-}}$ cannot balance the +2 charge with a single ion.