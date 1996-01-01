Which of the following pairs of ions represent isoelectronic species?
A
O^{2-} and S^{2-}
B
K^+ and Ca^{2+}
C
Na^+ and F^-
D
Mg^{2+} and Cl^-
1
Understand the concept of isoelectronic species: these are ions or atoms that have the same number of electrons, regardless of their elemental identity.
Determine the number of electrons in each ion by subtracting the charge from the atomic number (number of protons) of the neutral atom. For example, for an ion X^{n+}, electrons = atomic number of X - n; for X^{n-}, electrons = atomic number of X + n.
Calculate the electron count for each ion in the given pairs: O^{2-}, S^{2-}; K^+, Ca^{2+}; Na^+, F^-; Mg^{2+}, Cl^-.
Compare the electron counts within each pair to see if they match, indicating isoelectronic species.
Identify the pair(s) with the same number of electrons as the isoelectronic pair(s) in the problem.
