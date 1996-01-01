Which of the following can a student determine from only the chemical formula of a protein?
A
The three-dimensional structure of the protein
B
The biological function of the protein
C
The types and numbers of atoms present in the protein
D
The sequence of amino acids in the protein
1
Understand that the chemical formula of a protein provides information about the types and numbers of atoms present, such as carbon (C), hydrogen (H), oxygen (O), nitrogen (N), and sometimes sulfur (S).
Recognize that the chemical formula does not give information about the order or sequence of amino acids, which is necessary to determine the primary structure of the protein.
Know that the three-dimensional structure (secondary, tertiary, quaternary) depends on how the amino acids fold and interact, which cannot be inferred from the chemical formula alone.
Realize that the biological function of a protein is related to its structure and sequence, so it cannot be determined solely from the chemical formula.
Conclude that from only the chemical formula, a student can determine the types and numbers of atoms present in the protein, but not the sequence, structure, or function.
