Which of the following pieces of information is sufficient to differentiate a sample of sodium from a sample of silver?
A
The color of the sample
B
The chemical reactivity of the sample with water
C
The physical state of the sample at room temperature
D
The density of the sample
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the properties given in the options and how they relate to sodium and silver. Sodium and silver are both metals, but they have different physical and chemical properties.
Step 2: Analyze the color of the samples. Sodium is a soft, silvery-white metal, and silver is also a shiny, metallic silver color. Since their colors are quite similar, color alone is not sufficient to differentiate them.
Step 3: Consider the physical state at room temperature. Both sodium and silver are solid metals at room temperature, so this property does not help distinguish between them.
Step 4: Examine the density. Sodium has a much lower density than silver, but density measurements require precise equipment and may not be straightforward for quick identification.
Step 5: Focus on chemical reactivity with water. Sodium reacts vigorously with water, producing hydrogen gas and a strong base, while silver does not react with water under normal conditions. This difference in chemical reactivity is a clear and practical way to differentiate sodium from silver.
