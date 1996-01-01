Which of the following is NOT a common atmospheric pollutant?
A
Sulfur dioxide (SO_2)
B
Carbon monoxide (CO)
C
Ozone (O_3)
D
Nitrogen gas (N_2)
1
Understand what constitutes a common atmospheric pollutant: these are substances found in the atmosphere that can harm human health, ecosystems, or materials.
Identify the listed substances and their roles in atmospheric chemistry: Sulfur dioxide (SO_2), Carbon monoxide (CO), and Ozone (O_3) are well-known pollutants produced by industrial processes, combustion, and photochemical reactions.
Recognize that Nitrogen gas (N_2) makes up about 78% of Earth's atmosphere and is chemically inert under normal conditions, meaning it does not typically act as a pollutant.
Compare the chemical nature and sources of each substance to determine which one does not fit the category of a pollutant.
Conclude that Nitrogen gas (N_2) is NOT a common atmospheric pollutant because it is a stable, naturally abundant gas essential for life and does not cause pollution.
