Which ions are formed when CH₃OH (methanol) dissociates in water?
A
CH₃OH₂⁺ and OH⁻
B
CH₃OH does not dissociate to form ions in water
C
CH₃⁺ and OH⁻
D
CH₃O⁻ and H⁺
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of methanol (CH₃OH): it is a neutral molecule with a hydroxyl (-OH) group attached to a methyl group (CH₃).
Recall that methanol is a very weak acid and a very weak base, and it does not significantly ionize or dissociate in water under normal conditions.
Consider the possible ions listed: CH₃OH₂⁺ (protonated methanol), OH⁻ (hydroxide ion), CH₃⁺ (methyl cation), CH₃O⁻ (methoxide ion), and H⁺ (proton).
Evaluate the likelihood of each ion forming: CH₃OH₂⁺ can form if methanol acts as a base and accepts a proton, but this is not a dissociation; CH₃⁺ is a highly unstable carbocation and does not form in aqueous solution; CH₃O⁻ can form if methanol loses a proton (acting as an acid), but this is minimal in pure water.
Conclude that methanol does not dissociate appreciably to form ions in water, so the correct understanding is that CH₃OH remains mostly as intact molecules in aqueous solution.
